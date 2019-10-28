|
Gene Biscontini, 73, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Saturday evening in the Allied Skilled Nursing Facility. His wife and love of his life, to whom he was wed for 53 years, is Rosemary Romey Biscontini.
Born in Old Forge, son of the late Geno and Martha Crumpler Biscontini, he was a 1964 graduate of Old Forge High School. For 35 years, Gene was employed as a switching equipment technician for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania (now Verizon), from where he retired in 2002. He served his nation honorably in the United States National Guard, and subsequently, the Reserve during the Vietnam era, during which he attained the rank of sergeant.
Gene was a faithful member and trustee of the Moosic United Methodist Church. In years past, he volunteered his time coaching junior football, Little League baseball and teener league baseball. So many kids in town referred to him as "Mr. B" over the years. Gene was a proud member of the Old Forge Athletic Association for many years. A tremendous supporter of Old Forge athletics, he was very proud of his town and its accomplishments. He was also a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Gene's pastimes were plentiful and included hunting, fishing, golfing and taking trips to Yankee Stadium. Above all, spending time with his wife and boys was monumentally important to him. His charitable nature was evident to so many. Gene would never pass up an opportunity to donate blood for those in desperate need.
The family wishes to graciously acknowledge Dr. Darlene Dunay and staff, and the staff of Regional Hospital of Scranton for their collective compassion and unparalleled care of Gene.
Also surviving are two sons, Gene Anthony Biscontini, and wife, Stacey, of Honesdale, and Gary Walter Biscontini, of Old Forge; a grandson, Gene Daniel Biscontini, and wife, Katherine, of New York, N.Y.; a sister, Judy Forti, and husband, James, of Old Forge; a sister-in-law, JoAnn DeSimone, of Taylor; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gene was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles DeSimone.
The funeral will be Wednesday with services at 10 a.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. Interment will follow in the Old Forge Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to attend Gene's viewing, which will be held Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Moosic United Methodist Church, 609 Main St., Moosic, PA 18507 or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 28, 2019