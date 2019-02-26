Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gene Cannella, Falls Twp., died Sunday morning surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Martin D. Cannella, who died Jan. 1, 2000.



Born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Charles H. and Louise M. Plitt Beauverd, she was a 1940 graduate of McKinley High School. Before starting a family, she was a typist and stenographer.



She was a church pianist for many years, also enjoying gardening, crafting and cooking. Her greatest joy was her family, who always came first.



Surviving are four sons, Paul and his wife, Linda, Dalton; David and his wife, Marland, Lake Winola; Marty, Meshoppen; and Charles and his wife, Amy, Falls Twp.; six daughters, Anna Cannella, Wisconsin; Marie Arndt and her husband, Dwain, Bartonsville; Sarah Wainman and her husband, Rick, Illinois; Rose Smith and her husband, Steve, Falls Twp.; Ruth Voorhees and her husband, Randy, Falls Twp.; and Louise Kent, Lake Winola; 34 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Smith.



A funeral service will be Thursday at 7 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Friends may call Thursday from 5 until the time of the service. A graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Care Net Pregnancy Center, 512 Towne Plaza, SR 6, Suite 112, Tunkhannock, PA 18657; Pa. for Human Life Scranton Chapter, 400 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or the Smile Train, 633 Third Ave., ninth floor, New York, NY 10017.



