Gene J. Altieri Jr. Obituary
Gene J. Altieri Jr., Lake Winola, died Sunday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife is Martha Zelinski Altieri; the couple was married for more than 48 years.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Gene J. Sr. and Anna Dalberto Altieri. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Brakebush Chicken. He was an Army veteran and enjoyed cooking for his friends and family.

Also surviving are a son, Gene J. Altieri III and his wife, Amanda, Dalton; two brothers, Neil Altieri and his wife, Brenda, and Nick Altieri, both of Dalton; the love of his life, his granddaughter, Minerva Altieri; and several nieces and nephews.

A blessing service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satounl Interment to follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, 1204 Route 307, Lake Winola, PA 18625.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019
