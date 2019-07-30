|
|
Gene M. Rogan, 96, of Carbondale, died Sunday at home. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, the former Joanne Devita.
Born and raised in Archbald, he was the son of the late Anthony and Florence Coleman Rogan. Gene was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and later enlisted in the United States Navy having served as a radio airman during World War II. At the end of the war, he furthered his education at the University of Scranton. Upon graduation, he accepted a position with the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C., where he later retired after a distinguished career of 35 years. Gene was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, and was an avid golfer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Frank Moro and staff and Interim Home Health for their kind and compassionate care provided to Gene. Gratitude is also extended to the Cottage Hose Ambulance Company and the Carbondale Fire Department for their timely responses.
He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Dr. Judith Farley Hoffman and husband, Dr. Thomas Hoffman, Columbia, S.C.; a stepson, attorney Thomas F. Farley and wife, Kathleen, Hawley; four grandchildren, Jess Penesso, Connor Hoffman, Tommy Farley and Kate Hoffman; a niece, Keverne Gomar and husband, Dr. Alfonso Gomar; a nephew, Brian Rogan and wife, Mary Ann; a nephew, Dennis Rogan and wife, Patricia; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, William, Paul and Anthony Rogan; and a sister, Mary Rogan.
The funeral will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. from the Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place at Terrace Street, Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gene's name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019