|
|
Gene Patrick Pidich, 65, of South Abington Twp., passed away peacefully Monday at home with his wife by his side, following a valiant battle with his illness. Gene and his beloved wife, the former Regina Haggerty, were married for 25 years.
Born in Scranton and raised in Dunmore, son of the late Paul Pidich and Ann Dennniston Pidich, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School and received a degree from Johnson School of Technology.
Gene was employed at Cambridge Medical in New York, Wea Manufacturing and before retirement at Tobyhanna Army Depot.
Gene was a great outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and he loved all animals, especially his dog, Sassy, a Sheltie. As a skilled fisherman, Gene loved sharing his passion with others. As an avid gardener, he beautified his property, planting a variety of trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables. In addition to his outdoor hobbies, he enjoyed cooking, reading and following Penn State football sports. He was a huge history buff and loved researching his ancestral genealogy.
Gene is survived by his three sisters, Mary Ann Joyce and husband, Chris, of Clarks Summit; Becky Calzola and husband, John, Cherryville, Pa.; Ruth Burns and companion, Nick; two brothers, Robert Pidich and wife, Mary Ellen; Noel Pidich and companion, Sandy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
Gene was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be forever loved and missed.
There will be a private graveside service in Dunmore Cemetery and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date in St. Paul's Church in Scranton.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NEPAFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020