Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
402 Boulevard Ave
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-3489
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Budzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve "Genny" Budzinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve "Genny" Budzinski Obituary

Genevieve "Genny" Budzinski, 74, of Scott Township, died Wednesday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton after an illness. She was the widow of Richard Budzinski, who died in 2007.

Born in Germany, daughter of the late Michael and Rose Pasz Strugala, she was a graduate of Dickson City High School and was of the Catholic faith. Before her retirement, she was employed at Lockheed Martin in Archbald. She enjoyed going to the casinos, playing bingo and spending time with her dogs, especially "Lucy."

She is survived by one son, Michael and wife, Kimberly L. Budzinski, of Scott Twp.; four grandchildren, Erica Budzinski of Tunkhannock, Sam Budzinski of Olyphant, Aubree Budzinski of Scott Twp. and Rose Budzinski of Tunkhannock; one brother, Ted Strugala and wife, Patricia, of Scott Twp.; one niece and one nephew.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Richard Mark Budzinski; and one grandson, Michael Budzinski Jr.

There are no viewing hours. The funeral will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -