Genevieve "Jean" Gregos, 95, of Mifflintown, died May 2. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gregos Jr., on Nov. 9, 1993.
Born Aug. 11, 1924, in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Karol and Regina (Kubik) Wasko, who emigrated from Poland.
She is survived by one son, Reynold "Ray" Gregos and wife, Linda, of Mifflintown; and one grandson, Jeffrey Gregos and wife, Karisa, of Newville.
She was also preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers.
Her services were private. Visit www.gussfh.com for more information and to leave condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2020