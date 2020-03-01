|
|
Genevieve Kathryn Sileo, 93, formerly of Dunmore, died Saturday morning at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Sileo, in 2007.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Peter and Mary Galasso Battista, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and went on to attend Marywood College and graduated from the Scranton Lackawanna Business College. Before retirement, she was employed by the Scranton-Lackawanna Human Development Agency. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore and the Elmhurst Country Club Women's Auxiliary.
Genevieve's greatest passion was cooking and baking for her family. Ravioli was one of her many specialties. She also enjoyed playing cards and was an avid golfer.
Surviving are her children, son, Joseph Sileo and wife, Susan, of Clarks Summit; daughters, Mary Lou Pietryka and husband, Peter, of Syracuse, N.Y.; Margaret Rosenella and husband, Patrick, of Harrisburg; and Patricia Scombordi and husband, Louis, of Archbald; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Nellie Berryman, Catherine Igoe and Lucille Battista.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Mountain View Care Center for their exceptional compassion and care, as well as Dr. Weston, VNA Hospice & Home Health and Visiting Angels for the kind and gentle care provided to our mother in her last days.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Contributions in Genevieve's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
For further information or to offer the family a condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020