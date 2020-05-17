Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Genevieve McDonough (Jean) Brown

Genevieve McDonough (Jean) Brown Obituary
On May 5, 2020, Jean McDonough Brown, 94, passed away with family at her side after a long illness in nursing care at Plymouth Place, LaGrange Park, Ill. She was the widow of Dr. Clement R. Brown Jr., who died Nov. 28, 1993.

Given the name Genevieve, a name of French origin which means "of the family," Jean lived bringing the destiny of her birth name to full flower by giving her all to her family, friends and community.

Born in Carbondale, Jean, daughter of Agnes (McDonnell) and John McDonough, was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School. Jean received her nursing degree in Scranton. While working in Washington, D.C., at Doctors Hospital, Jean met Dr. Clement R. Brown Jr., who would become her husband. Together, they raised seven children, including Clement, Anne (Saye) (deceased), Kathleen (Cullather), Maureen (Parton), Jean (Richey), Lisa (Lizzo) and John.

Jean's legacy of love includes 13 grandchildren: Beau Brown, Brittany (Brown) O'Hara, Jean (Saye) Riley, Maggie Saye, Claire Cullather, Peter Cullather, Jane Parton, Nathaniel Parton, Greer Richey, John Lizzo, Andrew Brown, Ellen Brown and Jack Brown; and two great-grandchildren, Fallyn and Griffin O'Hara.

A memorial Mass and reception will be announced at a later date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will take place at St. Louis Cemetery in Clarksville, Md.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Chestnut Hill, PA; Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation; National Shrine of St. Jude, Chicago, IL; or Alzheimer's research.

To share a memory or view photos, please visit: www.sullivanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020
