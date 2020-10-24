Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Vesko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve T. (Barilka) Vesko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve T. (Barilka) Vesko Obituary

Genevieve T. (Barilka) Vesko, 105, Clarks Summit, entered eternal life Friday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania. She was the widow of Nicholas Vesko, who died June 21, 1972.

Born on Jan. 23, 1915, in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Helen (Budash) Barilka.

Formerly of Olyphant, she was educated in the Olyphant Schools and was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church. Since moving to Clarks Summit, she was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Snows Church.

A gracious and generous woman, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. An accomplished seamstress, she sewed and made clothing for her family to proudly wear. She was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed sharing her ethnic recipes with family and friends. Genevieve was affectionately known as Gram and Aunt Gen, the cookie baker. A true lady of strong faith, she was a daily communicant having attended Mass faithfully. Her gentleness and smile will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Genevieve's family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Jewish Home for their loving care and concern for Mom, especially as they referred to the "dear ones on the fourth floor."

Surviving are two daughters, Geraldine Chopko and husband, Dr. Francis J., South Abington Twp.; and Mary Ann Pieski and husband, Emil, Clarks Green; six grandchildren, Francis and Joseph Chopko, Anne Puteri, Michele Spencer, Suzanne Coviello and Emil Pieski; 11 great-grandchildren: Melissa, Eric and Nichole Spencer, Jessica, Nicholas and Alina Chopko, Salvatore, Isabella and Dominic Coviello and Emily and Elena Pieski; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Vesko, and a great-grandson, Vincenzo Coviello; three brothers, John, Michael and Stephen Barilka; and five sisters, Anna Roble, Mary M. Beckage, Helen Grancey, Irene Guman and Leona Wirchniansky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Our Lady of Snows Church, Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment will be at SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Peckville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411, or the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18210.

To leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Genevieve's care has been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now