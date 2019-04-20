Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Geoffrey R. Stanton, 69, a lifetime resident of South Abington Twp., passed on April 16 after a long and hard-fought battle with colon cancer.



Born in Scranton, on Aug. 22, 1949, he was the son of the late Robert N. and Elinor Salisbury Stanton. He is survived by Larraine Silfee Stanton, his wife of 49 years.



Geoff was a graduate of Abington Heights High School and, along with his wife, was the owner and operator of Stanton Water Co. He was also employed by Simplex Industries for over 35 years, setting and delivering modular homes all over the east coast, and meeting and making many friends through his employment.



He was a lifetime volunteer member of the Chinchilla Hose Company, first as a junior firefighter, then as a trustee and engineer for several years. He responded to many accidents and fires and worked numerous hours at annual fundraisers.



He was a member of the former South Abington Sewer Authority and the South Abington Twp. Planning Commission. Geoff enjoyed over 30 years as a member of the East Coast 4WD Association and the Stump Jumpers Club, where he raced off-road Jeeps with his wife and family. He enjoyed camping and sharing his campfire with his many friends and his "book of excuses."



He was a jack-of-all-trades. As Justin said, and all of the grandchildren agreed, "If Grandpa can't fix it, we're in trouble." Geoff's children and grandchildren meant the world to him, and he would do anything for them.



In addition to his wife, Geoff is survived by his children, Tracey J. Wickizer and companion, Bob, Glenburn Twp.; and Geoffrey Brian Stanton and wife, Maureen, South Abington Twp.; grandchildren, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Justin L. Brown; Natalie M. and Kevin P. Wickizer; Geoffrey R., Allison C., Lauren K. and Jake F. Stanton. Geoff is also survived by brothers, Giles W., South Abington Twp.; Jay S., Hummelstown; and sister, Jane M., Salem, Conn.; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



As per his wishes, the funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. At Geoff's request, please join his family for a party in his honor on April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, Pa.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services.



Memorials may be made to Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, PA 18410.



To share an online condolence with the family, visit the funeral home website.

