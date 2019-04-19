Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgann Vance. View Sign

Georgann Vance, 57, of Cape Coral, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died Thursday at Allied Inpatient Hospice. She is survived by the love of her life and wife of 16 years, Antonia Vance.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Watkins Kowalski, she was a graduate of West Scran­ton High School and the Mercy School of Nursing. Georgann was a licensed registered nurse for 30 years with an extensive resume in the nursing field. She worked at the State Hospital and Community Medical Center before becoming director of the Laurels in Peckville. Advancing her career, Georgann went on to serve as director of Whitestone Nursing in the Poconos and Heartland Nursing in Jacksonville, Fla. Before her illness, she traveled throughout the United States as an interim director of nursing for 360 Healthcare.



Also surviving are four children, Desiree, Dawn Marie, Danielle and Rich, all of Scranton; four grandchildren, Stephen and Alivia Yurkovic, and John Paul and Addison Margaret Shelley; four brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Vance; David Vance and wife, Anna; Stub Randolph and wife, Sherry, all of Des Moines, Iowa; and Chris Petitt and sister, Billy Petitt, Portland, Ore.; sister-in-law, Jennifer Vance, Des Moines; nephews, DJ, Andrew and Brad Vance, Des Moines; lifelong friend, Annette Blasi Strubeck; and coworkers, Melissa Demcevski and Janis George.



Her family would like to thank Allied Inpatient Hospice for their outstanding care and kindness during Georgann's stay.



Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Allied Inpatient Hospice.

Georgann Vance, 57, of Cape Coral, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died Thursday at Allied Inpatient Hospice. She is survived by the love of her life and wife of 16 years, Antonia Vance.Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Watkins Kowalski, she was a graduate of West Scran­ton High School and the Mercy School of Nursing. Georgann was a licensed registered nurse for 30 years with an extensive resume in the nursing field. She worked at the State Hospital and Community Medical Center before becoming director of the Laurels in Peckville. Advancing her career, Georgann went on to serve as director of Whitestone Nursing in the Poconos and Heartland Nursing in Jacksonville, Fla. Before her illness, she traveled throughout the United States as an interim director of nursing for 360 Healthcare.Also surviving are four children, Desiree, Dawn Marie, Danielle and Rich, all of Scranton; four grandchildren, Stephen and Alivia Yurkovic, and John Paul and Addison Margaret Shelley; four brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Vance; David Vance and wife, Anna; Stub Randolph and wife, Sherry, all of Des Moines, Iowa; and Chris Petitt and sister, Billy Petitt, Portland, Ore.; sister-in-law, Jennifer Vance, Des Moines; nephews, DJ, Andrew and Brad Vance, Des Moines; lifelong friend, Annette Blasi Strubeck; and coworkers, Melissa Demcevski and Janis George.Her family would like to thank Allied Inpatient Hospice for their outstanding care and kindness during Georgann's stay.Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.Memorial contributions may be made to the Allied Inpatient Hospice. Funeral Home Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.

135 South Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

(570) 343-6120 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close