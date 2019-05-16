Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Schafer. View Sign Service Information Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home 201 Route 191 LaAnna , PA 18445 (570)-676-3381 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home 201 Route 191 LaAnna , PA 18445 Memorial service 2:00 PM Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home 201 Route 191 LaAnna , PA 18445 Send Flowers Obituary

George Schafer died at home on May 6 due to sudden cardiac death.



George was born on June 24, 1957, to Gail F. Schafer, Greentown, and the late Kenneth Schafer Sr. He resided in the Greentown area most of his life before moving to Madison Twp.



He was a graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School and the Johnson Technical School with a degree in automobile mechanics.



He previously worked at Swiss Maid, Landis Marine, Weiler Brush Co. and Schafer Marine Services Inc., for his mother and father. At the time of his father's death in 2007, he formed his own company and took over the boat business in Greentown, Schafer Marine. In the winter from an early age George plowed snow for many people and businesses throughout the Greentown/Newfoundland area. Just another strong work ethic he learned from his father.



George certainly had a "gift of gab" and loved talking with people; making many, many friends and acquaintances. He had a strong love of GMC and Chevy trucks, John Deere tractors and NASCAR, especially drivers Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.



George was raised in the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church and was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of the Promised Land Volunteer Fire Company and severed in various positions over the years.



In addition to his mother, George leaves behind his two beloved sons, Jacob F. Schafer and Daniel G. Schafer, Madison Twp.; his sister, Mildred D. Schieber and her husband, Jack, of Spring Brook Twp.; and his brother, Kenneth T. Schafer Jr., of Greentown; his aunt and uncle, Roberta and Bruce Hollister, of Lake Ariel; many cousins and friends.



A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling, with services by the Rev. Brian Wallace, pastor, Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church. Interment, private.



Friends may call Sunday from noon until the time of the service. Please, no real flowers due to severe family allergies. Memorials may be made to Promised Land Volunteer Fire Company, 1054 Route 390, Greentown, PA 18426; or to Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426.

