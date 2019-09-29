|
George C. Yanchik Jr., 71, of Jacksonville, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 7, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born Feb. 18, 1948, son of the late George and Lydia (Seliga) Yanchik, he was a 1965 graduate of West Scranton High School, received his B.A. from Wilkes University and his master's from SUNY Binghamton. George was a professor of art history and architecture. He taught high school in White Plains, N.Y., then moved to Palm Bay, Fla., where he continued to share his passion for history and the arts to elementary through high school students. He retired to his hometown of Scranton, where he continued to express his creativity through art. George's love of life and adventure was contagious and never diminished despite struggling with advanced Parkinson's disease. He was fun-loving and had an ability to make people laugh and smile.
George spent his last four years of life in Jacksonville, near his children and grandchildren. He regularly attended New Life Christian Fellowship and loved to worship. His determination and faith was an inspiration to many.
Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Nields and husband, Will; grandchildren, Matthew, Bradley, Natalie, Eliana, Piper and Asher; son, Christopher and wife, Stephanie, all of Jacksonville; sister, Paulette Schalk and husband, Jerry; brother, Dennis and wife, Susan; sister, Leila Malone; niece, Keri; nephew, Kevin; and great-nieces, Evelyn and Vivienne.
He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Ryan Schalk; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Malone.
A memorial service and Mass will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Minooka.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019