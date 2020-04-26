|
George Cook, 77, of Scranton, passed away Thursday at the Gardens at Scranton.
Born in Factoryville, he was the son of the late Clifford and Pauline Cook. After school, he became a machine operator and made his living working for Guytronic.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; brother, Robert Cook; brothers-in-law, John Harin and Herb Otto; sister-in-law, Cynthia Wright; nieces and nephews, Andrew Otto, Taylor, Kirsty, Mikayla, Aleah, Thaddeus and Candace - "Whom he teased all the time, and she gave it right back."
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020