George D. Molitoris, Throop, died Sunday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing, Scranton. His wife is the former Janice White. They were married July 6, 1988.
Born and schooled in Throop, he was a lifelong resident. Son of the late John and Matilda Molitoris, he retired from Chamberlain Manufacturing, Scranton, and enjoyed woodworking, mowing grass and doing crossword puzzles.
George was a United States veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in both the Navy and the Army. He retired with more than 20 years of service from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 109th Infantry Regiment, Scranton.
He is survived by six children, Michael and Kenneth Bentler, Brenda Turbessi, Kimberly and Kenneth Molitoris and Lisa Abdo; 14 grandchildren; five siblings, Grace Smugeresky and husband, Jim; and John Molitoris and wife, Helene, all of Olyphant; Thomas Molitoris and wife, Diane, Duryea; Ruth Molitoris, Throop; and Martha Alexis, Blakely; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2019