George E. Brotz, 75, of Roebling, N.J., died Sept. 14 at Cooper Hospital University Medical Center in Camden, N.J. He is survived by his wife, the former Helyne Chomko.
Private funeral services and interment were held Tuesday in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, with committal rites by the Rev. Howard Stringfellow. Military honors, for George's 22 years of military service, were held by the AMVETS Post 189 Honor Guard of Greater Pittston Area.
Local arrangements by Drew Chomko Gondella, F.D., Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019