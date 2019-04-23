Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Wagner. View Sign Service Information August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc. 202-204 Pittston Avenue Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-4064 Send Flowers Obituary

George E. Wagner, 88, a resident of South Scranton, died Saturday evening at Mountain View Care Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Marie Dombroski, in 1987.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Frances Radziewski Wagner, he was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. He was a retired mail carrier and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He was also a member of the 20th Ward Social and Athletic Club.



He enjoyed golfing, the family's yearly trip to Wildwood, N.J., and trips to the casino with his brothers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Mountain View Care Center for all the care and compassion given to George.



Surviving are a son, Ron Wagner and companion, Luanne Brundage, East Stroudsburg; two daughters, Cindy Murphy and her husband, James; and Wendy Carlin and a husband, Edward, all of Scranton; grandchildren, James Anthony Murphy Jr., Casey Marie Carlin and Erin Carlin; two sisters, Bettylou Saville and husband, John, Scranton; and Carol Rothenburger and husband, Robert, Delaware; two brothers, Joseph Wagner, Dunmore; and Paul Wagner and wife, Vicky, Wharton, N.J.; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Wagner.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. To leave an online condolence, visit

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.