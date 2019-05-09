George E. Wilke Jr., 92, Lake Ariel, died Tuesday morning at his home. He was the husband of Catherine Morrone Wilke. The couple had been married for 41 years.
Born in Tonawanda, N.Y., the son of the late George Sr. and Pauleen Hoefret Wilke, he was a graduate of Paterson High School in Paterson, N.J., and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Naval Construction Unit, better known as the Seabees. He worked for Rites Aeronautical for several years and, before retirement, was employed by Pfizer Pharmaceutical in New York for over 25 years. He was a member of St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish Community, Lake Ariel.
George was a member of the Scranton VFW and enjoyed shooting pool. He also enjoyed being outside, especially doing work around his home.
Also surviving are a son, Thomas Wilke and his wife, Linda, Lakewood; a stepdaughter, Debroah Grissler, Egg Harbor, N.J.; stepsons, Thomas Tamburro and his wife, Suzette, Waldwick, N.J.; Micheal Tamburro and his wife, Marla, Golden, Colo.; Daniel Tamburro and his wife, Dianne, Washington Twp., N.J.; and David Tamburro, Hainesport, N.J.; two sisters, Helen and Alice Wilke; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, LeGrande and Howard Wilke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 334 Church Road, Lake Ariel, to be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Mary's parish cemetery.
There will be no calling hours.
At the request of the family, there will be no flowers accepted. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or , Donor Development Office, 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2019