John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
George J. Barbolish Jr.

George J. Barbolish Jr. Obituary
George J. Barbolish Jr., 87, a lifelong resident of Throop, passed away Monday at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy Sewar Barbolish. He was the son of the late George J. and Elizabeth Weiss Barbolish of Throop.

He was a graduate of Throop High School. He was a proud United States Navy veteran who served his country as a Teleman First Class in the Korean War. After his Navy service, he was employed by Giant Markets, then became a manager and regional supervisor for IGA Food Markets.

George served his community for many years as a member of Throop Volunteer Hose Company 13 where he held the position of president. At his death, he was the longest serving current member. He also was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, now Blessed Sacrament, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as a lector and usher. He was the treasurer of the Over 55 Club at the Throop Civic Center.

He is survived by his five children, Mary Beth Davis and Dave, Throop; Deborah Davis and Art, Throop; George III and Kelly, Nicholson; Patricia Rinaldi and Dominic, Throop; and Jennifer Dutkiewicz, Throop. He is also survived by grandchildren, Art Jr., David Jr., Karen, Angela, Alexander, Aaron, Isaac, Nathaniel, Emily, Julianna, Mikayla, Nicholas and Samuel. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, George exemplified hard work, intelligence and good humor. He always strove to provide the best for his family and took pride in the accomplishments of all. He especially loved family gatherings during the holidays and at Lake Sheridan in the summers.

The funeral will be Saturday, Dec. 28, at 9 a.m. from the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, with Mass at 9:30 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Throop.

All those attending Mass, please go directly to church.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019
