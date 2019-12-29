|
BARBOLISH, GEORGE J. JR., Throop, Saturday, John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Mass, Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop, by the Rev. August Ricciardi and Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Pallbearers: Arthur Davis Jr., Alexander Barbolish and Nathaniel Barbolish, grandsons; Richard Barbolish and Tim Barbolish, nephews; and Matthew Horvath, Nick Baldauff and Brandon Crossley. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Throop. Services by Throop Fire Dept. Hose Co. 3. Military services by Post 6082.
DELAYO, ANTHONY J., Scranton, memorial service, Monday, 9:30 a.m., chapel at Cathedral Cemetery, Oram Street, Scranton. Burial follows. Donations: Geisinger Health Foundation. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
FRETTY, KRISTINE A., formerly of Olyphant, Mass, Monday, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment of cremains, Holy Ghost Cemetery, private. No public calling hours. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website.
GRANDE, MARY JANE, Scott Twp., Saturday, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Divine Liturgy, Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church by the Rev. John J. Cigan. Pallbearers: Dr. Jeffrey Rieder, Alexander Rieder, David Krishanda, Joseph Krishanda and Nicholas Ladomirak. Interment, parish cemetery, Jessup.
HADSALL, CHARLOTTE ANNETTE "MONTROSS," Tunkhannock, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, by Pastor Robin Fillmore. Visitation, 9 to service. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Contributions: church. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
HOCHMAN, BERNARD, Scranton and Los Angeles. Contributions: Michael J. Fox Foundation or Marycrest Manor, 10664 St. James Drive, Culver City, California 90230.
IRELAND, BLISS ARNEBERG, Mendham, N.J., celebration of life, Saturday, Brookside Community Church. Graveside services for local friends and family, later date, Arneberg family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling, and the Ireland family lot, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y. Donations: Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains, N.J., or Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.
KANTOR, SIDNEY "SID," Mayfield, private. Arrangements: Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
LOUGHNEY, SHANE DAVID, Monday, 2 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Calling hours, noon to 2 p.m.
MARINELLI, JOYCE, Scranton, memorial service, today, 2 to 4 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
MODZELEWSKI, EDWIN J., Dallas and formerly Scranton, Monday, 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, later date, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Calling hours, 5 to 7. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
PETITTO, JOSEPHINE M., Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11:30 a.m., St. Rocco's Church, Dunmore. Interment: St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours: Monday, 8:30 to 11 a.m., funeral home. Condolences: www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
POTTER, GERALD H., Thompson Twp., celebration of life, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Thompson United Methodist Church. Visitation, 10 to 11:30. Contributions: Barnes Kasson SNF, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or Thompson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18465.
SEPELYAK, ROBERT J., Duryea, Mass, Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Viewing, private. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
URBAS, ANN MAY, Old Forge, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, private. Viewing: today, 2 to 5 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
WARBURTON, CINDY LAVONE, Tunkhannock, today, 2 p.m., Herrick Center Baptist Church, State Route 374. Calling hours, 1 to service, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, Forest City.
WETZEL, RONALD V., Simpson, blessing service, Monday, 5 p.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Calling hours: Monday, 3 to 5 p.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019