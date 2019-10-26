|
George J. Battaglia, 93, South Scranton resident, died at Geisinger CMC.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, the former Ann M. Barnaby.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Ricca Battaglia.
He was educated in the Dunmore schools. Prior to retirement, was employed in sales at the Pittston Lumber Company.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church until its closing and was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, South Scranton, and the hospitality groups. He was a member of the Saints N' Aint's Square Dancing Club and several bowling and golfing leagues.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved traveling and going on cruises. He enjoyed a good game of poker and was an avid Penn State Nitany Lions fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David Battaglia and wife Diane; daughter, Caroline Leibold, both of Scranton; grandchildren, Dawn and Paul Gronski III, David and Carrie Battaglia; Danielle Reedy, Diana and Gary Worosilla and Jackie and Rob Notari and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
The funeral will be Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor of St. Paul of the Cross Parish.
Interment, Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section of Scranton. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101-9929.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 26, 2019