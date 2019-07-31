Home

George J. Spindler, 72, of Scranton, Pa., beloved husband of Grace Spindler of 54 years, passed away July 29 with his family at his bedside.

He was a dear father to James (Kerra) Spindler, George (Karen) Spindler Jr., Marc (Rochelle) Spindler and Kimberly Spindler (Charles Henn); dear grandfather to Peyton, James, Brody, Jacob, Julia, Gabriella, Dominique, Isabella, Rocco, Grace and Charlie; and dear brother to Arthur, William, Betty and Florence.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Arthur and Florence Higgins Spindler, he was the owner of Spindler's Lounge for 30 years and prior, worked at C&D Sportswear. A kind and generous man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Full of life and a good story, George was a loyal friend and loving husband and father, who especially loved watching his grandchildren excel in sports, swimming in his pool or whatever activity they were involved in.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation are appreciated, tribute.themmrf.org/GeorgeSpindler.
Published in Scranton Times on July 31, 2019
