Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Yashinski

George J. Yashinski Obituary
George J. Yashinski, 87, of Scott Twp., formerly of Throop, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, at the Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Philomena T. Cerra Yashinski, who died Feb. 22, 2008; they had celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Born in Throop on Feb. 2, 1933, he was the son of the late Zigmund and Frances Rakowski Yashinski, and he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was employed by General Dynamics for 36 years, where he served as a union steward.

George was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving are Fran, Timothy and Danielle Francis; Louise and Mark Wesolowski; and George, Pamela, Mira Martin, Alexis and Aiden Yashinski; Georgina, Kenny, Anthony and Georgina Kersavage; a brother, Louis Yashinski and wife, Joyce, Scott Twp.; a sister, Frances Zaluski, Mount Cobb; nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery, Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2020
