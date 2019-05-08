Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Joseph Judge. View Sign Service Information Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc 436 Cedar Ave Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-2212 Send Flowers Obituary

George Joseph Judge, 78, died peacefully on May 4 while surrounded by family.



George was the son of the late Bernard Judge Sr. and Mary Floyd (Leitner). He was a lifelong resident of the Green Ridge section of Scranton and was educated in Scranton schools. He was employed for many years at the Jacobson Hat Co. as well as Ghost Town at the Glen of Rocky Glen Park, Ghost Town Novelties, the Garden Path and Overholts Enterprises.



George was a loving man who was kind and compassionate to everyone he met. He was generous with his time and friendship. He enjoyed collecting novelties, antiques, collectibles, coins and comic books. Also, he loved playing the lottery with hopes of winning each jackpot. Most importantly, George loved and cherished the time spent with his family. His greatest memories are those from family parties, gatherings, graduations and weddings. He will be forever missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by sisters, Ann Tempesta and husband, Lou, Blakely; Caroline Benginia and husband, Joe, Elmhurst; a brother, Paul Conlon and wife, Diana, Oklahoma; a sister-in-law, Lillian Judge, Scranton; an aunt, Lucille Kelly, Peckville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Bernard Judge Jr., Douglas Judge, Gerald Judge, Joseph Conlon; and sister, Mary Jane Gallagher.



Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family with interment in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made in George's name to , where George was a volunteer for many years.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



