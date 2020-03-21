|
|
George Joseph Torda Jr., 56, a resident of South Scranton, died Friday morning in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late George J. Sr. and Mary Alice Crolly Torda.
He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish and a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was employed as a custodial worker at Johnson College until his illness. He was also employed for many years as a bartender for several local bars. He loved his Harley and was a member of ABATE; he enjoyed its charity motorcycle rides. He loved the Steelers and collected their memorabilia. Taught by his father, he enjoyed his woodworking projects. He loved sitting in his room watching TV with his furbaby, Lila, on his lap.
Surviving are two sisters, Rosemary Torda, with whom he resided; and Susan Davidson and husband, Thomas, Dalton; his furbaby, Lila; an aunt, Carmela Torda, Moscow; two godchildren, Morgan Duffy and Winter Rose Marie Keiper; and many cousins.
The funeral will be conducted at a later date with inurnment in Cathedral Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2020