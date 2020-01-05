|
George M. Hughes, 83, of Fairport, N.Y., and formerly Newton Lake, Pa., and Syracuse, N.Y., passed away Dec. 30.
Born in Johnson City, N.Y., Mr. Hughes was the son of the late George and Mary Hughes and was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia Hughes (Nestor); brother, John of Johnson City, N.Y.; brother, William and his wife, Mary, of Johnson City; brother-in-law, Joseph Nestor of Endicott, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Florence Klink (Nestor) of Endicott; sister-in-law. Sue Nestor of Orlando, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Thomas Sapere of St. Augustine, Fla.
Mr. Hughes was a graduate of Johnson City High School and Niagara University, and was the former owner of Syracuse Transport Refrigeration Co. Inc., Syracuse, with additional locations in Binghamton, N.Y., and Scranton, Pa. He was also a lieutenant in the United States Army Airborne.
Mr. Hughes enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, golfing at Elkview Country Club, and walking with his beloved dog, Charlie. He and Patty enjoyed traveling and were fortunate to have visited many parts of the world. They especially enjoyed their retirement within the Newton Lake community and will be dearly missed by his many friends, children and grandchildren.
Mr. Hughes is survived by seven children, Karen Harris and husband, Jeff, of Henrietta, N.Y.; Tom Hughes and wife, Mary, of Camillus, N.Y.; Patti Hughes of Rochester, N.Y.; Julie Hughes of Syracuse; George Hughes and wife, Caryn, of Fairport, N.Y.; Michael Hughes of Newton Lake; and Brendan Hughes of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Jane Sapere of St. Augustine; sisters-in-law, Judy Hughes of Virginia; and Barbara Nestor of Endicott; brother-in-law, Thomas Nestor of Orlando, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; 21 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at the family's convenience under the direction of the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, Fairport, N.Y.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020