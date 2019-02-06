Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George N. Blair Sr., 76, of Jermyn, died Monday at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.



Born in Carbondale on Oct. 18, 1942, son of the late Rollin and Jessie Marsh Blair, George worked for Rampo Valley Bus Co. in Suffern, N.Y., for many years and D.V. Waste Management, Goshen, N.Y. He retired from Miller Casket Co., Jermyn.



Surviving are seven children, Marjorie Miller and husband, David Miller Sr., Jermyn; George N. Blair Jr., Jermyn; Robert Blair, Jermyn; Glen Blair and wife, Cynthia, Carbondale; Mary Sheerer and companion, George Van Sickle, Scranton; Elizabeth Blair and husband, Martin Orr, Scranton; and Wilbur Blair and companion, Kristine Bradley, Jermyn; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Simrell, Scranton; and Shirley Anderson, North Carolina; a brother, Roy Blair Sr., Jermyn; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Gorden Marsh, Rollin Blair Jr. and Robert Blair Sr.; and sister, Janet Streznetcky.



A religious service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with the Rev. Allan Rupert officiating. Interment, Archbald Cemetery.



Viewing will be Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.

374 N. Main Street

Archbald , PA 18403

