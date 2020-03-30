|
George P. "Rocco" Rybitski of Throop and formerly of Hammond, N.Y., died Friday at his sister's home. His wife, Irene A. Lindner Rybitski, died Aug. 2, 2014.
Born Dec. 26, 1939, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Michael and Ann Grochowski Rybitski. George had previously worked for Scranton Chemical.
Surviving are his daughters, Leilani Raguckas and Georgina Rybitski; sister, Marianne Rybitski; brother, Michael Rybitski brother-in-law, Charles Lindner; sister-in-law, Bevery Lindner Kopacz; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Ilene Rybitski, in 1993; sons, William and Douglas Hutchins; and brother, Robert Rybitski.
Private graveside services and interment will be held at Madisonville Cemetery.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 30, 2020