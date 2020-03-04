|
|
George Parker Van Brunt Sr., 77, of Madison Twp, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, while at his winter home in Pomona Park, Fla. He and his wife, the former Donna Mae Beavers, celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on Dec. 17, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Courtland Parker Van Brunt and Lucy Marie (Fueglein) Van Brunt Kearney, and his stepfather, Robert Kearney. George graduated from Moscow High School in 1960 and since 1966, has been the sewage enforcement officer for many townships in North Pocono.
He was a member and served on the board of Pennsylvania Association of Sewage Enforcement Officers, a past member of the Democratic Men's Club, was a member of the 4H and Dairymen's League, was a member of East of the Mountain Hunting Club, served as a supervisor in Madison Twp. and always worked the polls on election day. George was always willing to help, never answering "No" but instead "I'll be right there." and he always was.
George began his love of being outside at the age of 3, when he began working on the family farm. He later owned and operated a lumber mill and made pallets for more than 25 years. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed waiting for his next big buck or casting a line for that "big catch." George's love of music and dancing brought him to the hotel in Newfoundland many Saturday nights to square dance. His love of baseball not only saw him playing the position of catcher, but lead him to being a coach and playing a fatherly role to his "baseball boys" at NP Dandy Lion Little League, where he taught generations of kids not only about the game, but about life. George was forever proud of his 1977 team. His favorite thing to do was to be "Bumpa" to his grandchildren. George never missed one of their sporting events and loved making cherished memories with them.
In addition to his wife, Donna, George is survived by his children, Kimberly Lutz and her husband, Rick; George Parker Van Brunt Jr.; and Lenay Lougee and her husband, Rob; his sisters, Donna Daly and her husband, John; and Ruthann Martin and her husband, Robert; his brother, Robert Kearney; his grandchildren, Taylor Hunter and her husband, Andrew; Lucia Lutz and her boyfriend, John Ives; Joshua Brostoski, Courtland Van Brunt, Scott Lougee, G. Riley Lougee and Cayden Lougee; two stepgrandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly; and his faithful canine companion, Ruby.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Kearney; and his sister-in-law, Janet Kearney.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 1:30 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp., to be conducted by the Rev. Earl Trygar.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to North Pocono Dandy Lion Little League, c/o Shawn McMillian, league president, P.O. Box 202, Moscow, PA 18444. To share your fondest memories of George, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020