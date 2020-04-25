|
George Perechinsky, 89, of Jessup, died Wednesday at Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. His wife is Elizabeth "Betty" Tereschak Perechinsky. The couple was married for 53 years.
Born in Winton, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Yurkanin Perechinsky. He was a member of All Saints Church, Olyphant, and a former member of ROC and OCA for many years.
He was a graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1947, and a veteran of the Korean War.
He was employed by Waddell Breaker and Coal Co., Siniawa Construction and O'Hora Construction. After retirement, he worked in maintenance in the Valley View School District.
George enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and nephews. He loved the outdoors and spending quality time with his family.
Also surviving are his daughter, Ruth M. Brown and husband, Brian; a grandson, Matthew, and granddaughter, Bethany; brothers, Paul Perechinsky and wife, Ann Barbara, Lake Ariel, and Andrew Perechinsky and wife, Sally, Jermyn; several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Michael Perechinsky and John Perry; and sisters, Mary Wagon and Madeline Vispi.
The funeral will be private due to current social guidelines and concern for community health. Interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Peckville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 25, 2020