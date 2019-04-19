Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George R. Lutz. View Sign

George R. Lutz, 91, of Scranton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17, following a brief illness. How blessed he is to be able to celebrate the Easter Resurrection with Jesus in heaven!



He was the widower of the former Eleanore Waltz, who died in March 1988, and Doris Finn Murley, who died March 2018.



Born Nov. 21, 1927, son of the late Ralph N. and Ruth Robinson Lutz, he was a retired engineer for the former Sprague and Henwood, where he worked for more than 40 years. George was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and received an associate degree from Penn State University. He was a United States veteran of World War II. He was a member of Hope Church, PCA, Moosic, and a former member of Petersburg Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and deacon. He was a current member of the Lenoxville Band and Crystal Band, where he was recognized for 75 years of membership. He also played for the Stegmaier Band amongst many others, and also organized the Santa and Bunny bands for the former Globe Store parades. He was a member of Union Lodge 291 F&AM and the Junior Mechanics.



George was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Family meant everything to him. Whether playing his trombone, piano or singing in a choir, he was always making music. He loved wood crafting, camping (especially Parker Dam) and traveling, just recently to Hawaii and Canada with family.



Surviving are a son, Jeffrey and wife, Gayle, of Dalton; daughters, Laurie Tylutki and husband, George, of Hop Bottom; and Emily Rogers and husband, Dan, of Scranton; stepsons, Donald Murley and his wife, Laura, of Archbald; and David Murley, of Dalton; a stepdaughter, Diane Weber, of Telford; grandchildren, Kaybri and Calvin Rogers, Christopher Murley; Kimberly Stroka and husband, Thomas; Chuck Weber; Ben Weber and wife, Adelaide; Brian Weber and wife, Heather; Kevin Weber and wife, Crista; Nicholas Murley and wife, Jennifer; Jason Murley and Jessica Murley; eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lois Lutz; and a niece, Gail Verley and husband, Bill.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph N. Lutz Jr.; and a niece, Cindy Lutz.



The family would like to thank the Hospice of Sacred Heart for their care and compassion.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hope Church, 4951 Birney Ave., Moosic, by the Rev. Stephen Wilson will military honors immediately following the service.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Vanston & James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.



Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.





