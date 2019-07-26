|
|
George R. Painter, 80, formerly of Carbondale, died Tuesday night at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness.
Born Aug. 13, 1938, in Old Forge, son of the late Joseph and Pauline Gaylets Painter, George was a 1958 graduate of Somerville High School, Somerville, N.J. Before his retirement, he had been employed as a frozen food clerk at Acme Market and as a custodian for Somerville High School. Before moving to Carbondale, he had formerly resided in Old Forge. He was a former member of the Elks Club and was a member of the Covenant Reformed Church of Carbondale. George was a blessing to all who knew him. He loved the Lord and is finally at peace.
He is survived by friend and caretaker, Kimberly Budzinski, Dickson City; and cousins, Cathy Jasniewicz and Paula Giles.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Painter.
The funeral will be Sunday at 11:30 a.m. from the Covenant Reformed Church, 47 S. Church St., Carbondale, officiated by the Rev. Richard J. Miller, pastor. Interment will be held Monday at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Arrangements by Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. To share condolences and photos with George's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 26, 2019