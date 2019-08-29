Home

George R. Takacs III Obituary
George R. Takacs III, 56, of South Florida, died Monday after being stricken ill at work.

Born July 12, 1963, in East Rutherford, N.J., he was the son of the late George and Linda Siano Takacs. A graduate of Pocono Mountain High School, he was a plumber by trade.

George was an endlessly comical and loving man, who enjoyed fishing, music and the night life.

He is survived by his loving children, George C. Takacs and wife, Alizabeth; and Jennifer R. Zehner and husband, Bryan; five grandchildren, Cadence, Aria, Coda, Memphis and Nolan; two sisters, Maryann Takacs; and Kathyann Ciccone and husband, Joe; a nephew, Joey Ciccone; and several other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of George's life will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the New Life Baptist Church, 840 Harrison Ave., Scranton, with services by Pastor Curtis Kenyon.

Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 29, 2019
