George Richard Adams Sr., 75, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away June 6, 2019. He was the son of the late Thomas and Helen (Moxen) Adams and was born in Scranton on June 1, 1944. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Paul Gerega Sr. His wife is the former Joan Travis. They were married for 54 years.



He served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965. He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.



Also surviving are two daughters, Dawn Dahlke and husband, Scott, Odessa, Fla.; and Andrea Jeffreys and husband, Jeff, Ackworth, Ga.; one son, George Jr. and wife, Rebecca, Dade City, Fla.; four grandchildren, Kristopher, Melissa, Rhys and Bryce; one great-grandchild, Ryan; five brothers, Thomas G. and wife, Bunny, Nicholson; Richard P., Gouldsboro; Kent T. and wife, Deborah, Naugatuck, Conn.; Paul Gerega Jr. and wife, Ann, Clarks Green; and Mark Gerega, Old Forge; and one sister, Cindy Gail Adams, Clifford Twp.



A celebration of life will be held Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Hodge Family Funeral Home, Highway 301, Dade City, Fla. A service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery.



To send online condolences to the family, or to view his online memorial scrapbook, visit www.hodgesfuneralhome.com.





Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary