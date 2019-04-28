Services have been scheduled for George Seeger, 72, Scranton, a proud United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, who died Wednesday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Military honors and entombment will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2019