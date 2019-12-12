|
George Slocum Sr., 76, of Dickson City, died Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Linda Flynn. They celebrated 52 years of marriage on Nov. 23.
Born in Scranton, son of the late James and Frances Steiler Slocum, he was a member of Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church, Dickson City, where he served on several committees. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School, class of 1961, and he served five years with the United States Air Force, stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. He was a member of the American Legion Post 665 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11, both of Dickson City. George was a life member of the Dickson City Fire Department, serving 50 years. He held various offices including the past fire chief and past president.
George was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was dedicated to the DCFD. He was a Minnesota Vikings fan since 1961; he enjoyed fishing with his son, and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are a son, George Jr. and wife, Christine, Dickson City; a daughter, Terri Byrla and husband, Jerry, Norfolk, Va.; granddaughter, Kelli Lyn, Norfolk, Va.; nieces and nephews.
The funeral with military honors will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with services by the Rev. David Repenning of the Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church, Dickson City.
Friends may call Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. To leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019