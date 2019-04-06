Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Stephen Kitchura. View Sign

George Stephen Kitchura, 86, Jermyn, died Thursday after a long illness. He was married to Alice McDonough Kitchura, and they recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.



The son of the late Stephen and Mary Keklak Kitchura, of Jermyn, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in the Army Language School in California and studied Russian. He was then stationed in Nuremberg, Germany. Upon discharge from the Army, George was employed for 41 years for the Bell Telephone Co. and, later, for Verizon. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and a lifetime member of the Artisan Fire Company. He was a member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church.



Our heartfelt thanks and praise to Dr. Henry Yeager; Dr. Timothy Farrell; the nurses on the fifth, eighth and fourth floors at Geisinger Community Medical Center; the whole staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore; and the staff at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center. It was your care, concern and expertise that made George's journey bearable.



Surviving, besides his wife, are his children, Bruce Kitchura, Huntsville, Ala.; Mimi Kitchura Kovaleski and husband, Jim, Jermyn; Paula Kitchura Stankiewicz and husband, Al, Clarks Summit; and Eileen Kitchura Quatannens and husband, Steve, Alexandria, Va. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Keeley and Keaton Kitchura; Kyle (Marina) Kovaleski; Michael (Michelle) Taramelli; Allen Stankiewicz; and Madeline and Connor Quatannens. George is survived by three great-grandchildren, Eugene Kovaleski, Lucy and Julia Taramelli; and a sister, Dellie Levine, Carbondale.



He was also predeceased by four sisters, Madeline Young, Arlene Besket, Hazel Sokolsky and Rose Utter; numerous stepsisters and brothers; and a grandson, John Stankiewicz.



The viewing will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn.



The funeral will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Jermyn.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart; the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church.





363 Washington Avenue

Jermyn , PA 18433

