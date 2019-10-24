|
George T. Jones, 93, of Hatboro and Elk Lake, died Monday surrounded by his family. His wife, the former Alice B. Jones, died Sept. 2, 2005.
Born in Vandling, son of the late Raymond and Frances Jackson Jones, he was a member of St. David's Church, Willow Grove. He was a graduate of Vandling High School and also of LaSalle University. George entered the United States Navy during his senior year of high school. At that time, if a student had enough credits, he could join the military and receive a diploma at graduation. George completed six weeks of basic training at Sampson, N.Y., and was then sent to Manhattan to board the Queen Mary for Glasgow, Scotland, and amphibious training. After his training was complete, he was assigned to LST 357, a tank landing ship nicknamed Palermo Pete by her crew. LST 357 left Portland, England, on June 4, 1944, and was assigned to the first wave of the D-Day invasion on June 6, landing on Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy. That same day back in Vandling, George's mother and brother were accepting his diploma at Vandling High School. George was decorated by the Consulate General of France in 2004 with the Badge of Honor. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 529, Forest City; a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 372, Pittston; and a member of the Beverly Hills, Florida, Lions Club, where he was a past president.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by the United States Postal Service, moving up the ranks until he retired as postmaster of the Pittston Post Office. He was a member of the United Postmaster and Managers of America, where he served as president of the local organization. George was a resident of Beverly Hills, Fla., from 1985 to 2017 when he moved to Hatboro to be with his daughter; but he always enjoyed spending his summers at the cottage at Elk Lake. He was an avid golfer.
Surviving are his children, Alice Devine and husband, Jack, Huntingdon Valley; George Jones, Perkiomenville; Marilyn Jones-Standaert and husband, Fred, Hatboro; Mary Gregory and husband, Dennis, Chester Springs; William Jones and wife, Christine, Pittston; a son-in-law, Russell Wuest, Dennisville, N.J.; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Jones, Vandling; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including a very special cousin, Joan Marcel; and a dear friend, Peggy Anderson.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Wuest; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Jones; and a brother, Raymond Jones.
The funeral will be Saturday in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Forest City. Friends may call Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, and on Saturday at the church from 9 until Mass time at 10.
