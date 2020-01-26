|
George W. Compton, 86, passed away peacefully while visiting Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, one of his favorite places. His wife, Jane, preceded him in death in 2003. They were married for 43 years.
Born in Nazareth, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Mildred Compton. He graduated from Hawley High School and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton, master's degree from Temple University and Ph.D. from the University of London. George also proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his departure from the Marines, he worked at the Pentagon in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations for 17 years. When he retired from that position, he began a new career as a college professor. George taught for many years at Lackawanna College and the Penn State University Scranton campus. He enjoyed working with the students and helping them find their career paths and reach their goals.
George was an avid golfer and, once retired, he spent many a day on the golf course. He loved football and was a diehard Washington Redskins fan. He and his wife enjoyed watching football together, despite the fact that she was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. George was very passionate about the plight of people in need. He became involved with food banks, churches, clothing drives, battered women's organizations and would help anyone he met. He had a very strong faith in God and also worked tirelessly for the churches he was a member of over the years.
He is survived by his son, Bill Compton, New Castle, Del.; and his daughter, Lori Compton, Archbald, Pa.; three grandchildren, Michael Compton, Kaitlyn Compton and Eric Lee; two aunts, Charlotte Edwards-Vacca, Hawley; and Beverly Eckes, Callahan, Fla.; and several cousins.
Per George's final wishes, he was cremated and his ashes were spread in the same area as his wife, Jane, to be once again united. In honor of George, a memorial service for friends and family will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 405 Church St., Hawley. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 to service time.
Because George was so passionate about helping those in need, in honor of his generosity, please volunteer or donate to your church or local charities in his memory.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020