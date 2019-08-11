Home

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
George Wayne Renniger


1964 - 2019
George Wayne Renniger Obituary
George Wayne Renniger, 54, of Scranton, passed away peacefully Thursday morning surrounded by family at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center following an illness.

He was born Dec. 16, 1964, in Long Island, N.Y., to Wayne and Betty Renniger. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1984 and proudly served his country for four years.

George will be remembered for his kind heart and his willingness to help everyone. He enjoyed golfing, the Eagles and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving and caring person and a devoted husband, father and friend, always thinking of others first.

George is survived by his loving wife, Marie Franza; his children, Mallory Renniger, Carly Renniger, Michael Sena and Briana Franza; three grandchildren, Liam Richardson, Colten Wagner, Serena Wilson; and several in-laws.

The family invites all George's family and friends to come and celebrate his life with them Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., and requests that, instead of flowers, a donation be made in his honor to the MDS Foundation, 4573 S. Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019
