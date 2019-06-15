Home

George Wescott Obituary
George Wescott, 68, Lake Ariel, died Thursday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. His wife of 38 years is the former Dawn Rosengrant.

He was born in Taylor, the son of the late George and Rhoda Lewis Wescott. Before retirement, he was employed by Cove Haven Resort in Lakeville as a kitchen steward.

He was a member of the Cortez United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling. He will be missed by his cat and retirement sidekick, Tanny.

Also surviving are daughters, Sarah Wescott, Duryea; and Faith Wescott, Lake Ariel; sons, Michael Wescott, Duryea; John Wescott, Lake Ariel; and Matthew Wescott, Lake Ariel; sisters, Dorothy Mansfield, Wilkes-Barre; and Ann Weaver, Pittston; grandchildren, Tiffany Wescott, Michelle Wescott, Michael Wescott Jr. and Carl Slack Jr; great-grandchildren, Bryden Frisbie and Ryder Phillips; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Michaely; sisters, Rhoda Curtis, Mildred Sadowski and Freda Wescott.

A funeral service will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with services by the Rev. Art Yetter.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

For directions, to share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2019
