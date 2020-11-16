Home

Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
Georgette Planinsek Obituary

Georgette Planinsek, 65, of Vandling, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Planinsek.

Born in Lancaster, daughter of Ann Scott Shrader, Middletown, and the late George Yaremchak, she was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. She was a graduate of Mid Valley High School, class of 1973. She was employed as a production worker for the Gentex Corp., Simpson. She was a kind and loving wife, mother and friend. She had a love for gardening and spending time at the beach. Her prized possessions were her grandchildren, Haylie and Logan, who she loved to spend time with and spoil. They especially loved her baked goods.

Also surviving are two daughters, Michelle Kilhullen and husband, Tim, Vandling; and Tracy Symeon and husband, Brian, Dallas; two grandchildren, Haylie Symeon and Logan Kilhullen; three brothers, George, Bill and Gary Yaremchak, all of Middletown; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Greg Yaremchak.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.

Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. To send online condolences, visit the funeral website.


