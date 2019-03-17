Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia A. Orue. View Sign

Georgia A. Orue, 45, of Carbondale, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, with her family by her side.



Born in Scranton, daughter of John Orue and step-daughter of Connie Guzzi Orue, both of Greenfield Twp., she was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School and Penn State Worthington Scranton. Prior to her illness, she was employed at Bank of America.



Georgia's family would like to thank the following: Jenny Nally for providing excellent health care and genuine compassion; Dr. Kishori and the staff at Hematology & Oncology Associates of Northeastern PA for exploring all avenues of treatment and never giving up; the nurses and staff from Regional Hospital of Scranton for their dedication, hard work and kindness; the Hospice of the Sacred Heart of Dunmore for their incredible ability to care for and comfort Georgia, her family and friends during a stressful and emotional event. We will never be able to thank enough Debby Andidora and the entire staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart enough for all they have done for us; Nikki Freno for her friendship and help during Georgia's illness; Gerard Zazzera for the unconditional love and devotion he had for Georgia; and, finally, a sincere thanks to Andrew and Chana Manarchuk for their time, friendship and spiritual guidance during Georgia's end-of-life journey.



Also surviving are a nephew, who was the love of her life, Remy Hosking, Simpson; two aunts, Lynn Wall and Marcia Sarnowski, both of Manassas, Va.; and a cousin, Stephanie Swartz, Los Angeles, Calif.



She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Nicole Orue, on March 7.



A private Christian memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

55 Lincoln Avenue

Carbondale , PA 18407

