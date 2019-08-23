|
|
Georgianna K. Powell, 70, of Moscow died Wednesday morning at Allied Hospice in Scranton after a lengthy illness. Her husband is Lee G. Powell. The couple was married April 21, 1971.
Born July 22, 1949, in Scranton and raised in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late George and Lottie Tono Ehnot. Before her retirement, Georgianna was employed by the Department of Defense at Tobyhanna Army Depot. She was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church.
Georgianna enjoyed bowling and working with stained glassworks.
Georgianna's family would like to extend thanks to the nurses and staff at Fresenius Kidney Care for their wonderful care and kindness.
Also surviving are her sons, Lee G. Powell Jr. and wife, Kelly; and Jason R. Powell, both of Moscow; and her grandson, Hunter P. Powell.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Shamowski.
A memorial service will be conducted Monday at 11 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Interment will be conducted privately at the family's convenience.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 23, 2019