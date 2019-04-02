Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald A. Hurwitch. View Sign

Gerald A. Hurwitch, 70, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away Sunday, March 31, at his home after a long battle with complicated health issues.



He was born in Scranton on June 14, 1948, to the late Hyman and Alma (Klier) Hurwitch. Raised and educated in Scranton, Jerry was a graduate of West Scranton High School and the Milwaukee School of Engineering.



Jerry was a United States



He was an avid fan of all Boston sports and will be remembered for his sense of humor.



Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother, Gilbert; and four stepbrothers.



He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carol (Loss) Hurwitch; two sons, Michael Hurwitch and his wife, Amy; and Corey Hurwitch and his wife, Stacie; three beloved grandsons, Elijah, Kylan and Colden; and two sisters, Lynne Levrock and Gail Janesky.



A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 696 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, N.H., on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Lahey Clinic, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805.



Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2019

