Gerald A. "Bud" McGuire of Scranton died Sunday at the Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Murphy, who died in 1968.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Anthony and Sarah Moran McGuire. Educated in Scranton schools, he proudly served in the United States Army. Before retirement, he was employed as a meat cutter for various local markets.



Surviving are daughters, Judy Gilbride and husband, Jack; and Helen Ann Joyce and husband, John, all of Scranton; grandchildren, Erin Davis; Jennifer Walter and husband, Mark; Chris Kelly and wife, Jaime; and Sean Ann Kelly and fiancé, Timothy Schoen; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, A. J. McGuire and wife, Helen, Scranton.



He was also preceded in death by sister, Dottie Murphy.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral is asked to go directly to church. Private interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.





