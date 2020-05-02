Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Mass of Christian Burial
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Allardyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Allardyce


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Allardyce Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Allardyce, 84, of Avoca, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. He was born in Avoca, April 21, 1936, and was the son of the late James and Margaret "Peg" Clifford Allardyce.

Jerry was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He was a graduate of Avoca High School and a graduate of the University of Hartford, Conn., with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for RCA Thompson Electronics with over 40 years of employment. He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean War.

Jerry was a member of the West Side Social Club, Avoca, and played a key role in rebuilding it after the fire in 1996. He loved his weekly pitch games there and organized the annual pitch tournament for many years. He was an early member of the Avoca Jolly Boys and designed their first scoreboard. Jerry was an avid woodworker. He had built 10 grandfather clocks for his family that will be cherished for generations to come.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Baclasky; and his brother, James "Dyce" Allardyce.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen "Nellie" Bryk Allardyce; his children, Linda and her husband, Joseph Mitchell, of Pittston Twp.; Michael and his wife, Cheryl, of Columbus, Ohio; Brenda and her husband, Michael Busch, of Duryea; Thomas and his wife, Lisa, of Moosic; Eileen and husband, James "Stu" Sperrazza, of Inkerman; and Carol and her husband, Nicholas Kraser, of Avoca. Also surviving are grandchildren, Joseph Mitchell and his companion, Sabrina Baran; Emily and Maggie Kraser, and Maille, Jack and Michael Allardyce; his great-grandson, due on May 14, Elijah Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Glenmaura Senior Living, Moosic, and Compassionate Care Hospice, Taylor, for their ongoing and exceptional care.

A private interment service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca. The family will have a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at a later date when family and friends can come together to celebrate Jerry's life.

"Sheba, turn down the music. I am on my way."

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -