John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA
18512
(570)-489-4621
Gerald C. Liford (Jerry), 74, passed away Tuesday, May 7, at home after an illness, with his family at his side.

He was a caring and loving husband and father.

Surviving are his loving wife, Betty Ann; two children: son, Jerry and wife, Zinda Lue; daughter, Tammy Ann and fiancé, Jim; four loving grandchildren; a sister, Lois, resides in California; and dearest cousins, Helen Fitiak and Margaret Schaefer.

A brother, Tom, is also deceased.

Private services were under the care of the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2019
