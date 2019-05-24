Gerald C. Liford (Jerry), 74, passed away Tuesday, May 7, at home after an illness, with his family at his side.
He was a caring and loving husband and father.
Surviving are his loving wife, Betty Ann; two children: son, Jerry and wife, Zinda Lue; daughter, Tammy Ann and fiancé, Jim; four loving grandchildren; a sister, Lois, resides in California; and dearest cousins, Helen Fitiak and Margaret Schaefer.
A brother, Tom, is also deceased.
Private services were under the care of the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2019