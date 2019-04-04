Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald F. Boyd Sr.. View Sign

Gerald F. Boyd Sr., 91, Middlesex, N.J., and formerly of Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Therese Sedlock Boyd, on March 22, 2014, after 63 years of a beautiful marriage.Born in Scranton, son of the late Albert and Myrtle Ross Boyd, he lived in the Bronx section of New York City, enlisted in the United States Army and served during WWII during the occupation of Japan. After returning home and marrying Therese, he later moved his family to Middlesex, where he worked for the U.S. Postal Service over the course of four decades.A wonderful husband and exceptional father, Gerry was a true gentleman, a good man with a kind heart and gentle soul. He will be missed deeply.The family extends its warm gratitude to the entire staffs at Hospice of the Sacred Heart and at Linwood for the extraordinary, compassionate care afforded their father.He is survived by his daughter, Ellen Duffy, Scranton; and two sons, Gerald Boyd Jr. (Wendy), Orlando, Fla.; and Timothy Boyd (Pamela), Media; grandchildren, Erica Lescota (Dave); Colin Boyd (Jenn); Riley and Liam Boyd; Tara and Dale Boehme; and great-grandchild, Chloe Lescota; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.He was also preceded in death by five siblings, Regina Barberra; William Boyd; his twin sister, Rosemary Boyd, who died at birth; Ambrose Boyd; and Ann B. Gatto; and a beloved son-in-law, Daniel Duffy.The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment, private, at the convenience of the family.Family and friends may call on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 100 Linwood Ave., Scranton, PA 18505-2868. Funeral Home Frank M. Regan Funeral Home

715 Linden St.

Scranton , PA 18510

(570) 344-6041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2019

